Bank of Thailand to hold Tuesday briefing on virus steps
Business

Bank of Thailand to hold Tuesday briefing on virus steps

published : 6 Apr 2020 at 17:02

writer: Reuters

BANGKOK: The Bank of Thailand (BoT) will hold a briefing on Tuesday on measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

BoT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob will lead the briefing, at 2pm, the central bank said.

The BoT is seeking a law to allow it to provide soft loans directly to affected businesses and another law to allow it to buy good-quality corporate debt. It also plans to reduce the amount banks pay into its bailout arm.

Thailand has confirmed 2,220 cases of infections and 26 deaths since the outbreak began in the country in January.

