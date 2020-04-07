Section
Consumer prices drop 0.54% y/y in March, most in over 4 years
Business

Consumer prices drop 0.54% y/y in March, most in over 4 years

published : 7 Apr 2020 at 11:24

writer: Reuters

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) dropped 0.54% in March from a year earlier, the weakest in 51 months, but slightly better than expectations, commerce ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The reading compared with a forecast decline of 0.60% in a Reuters poll, and with February's rise of 0.74%.

The central bank predicts the headline inflation rate will be minus 1.0% this year, compared with its target range of 1-3%.

The annual core inflation rate was 0.54% in March, compared with a forecast of 0.50%, and February's 0.58%.

