SET up 60.85 points at midday

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index went up 60.85 points or 5.34% to close at 1,199.69 points at the end of trading session this morning. The trade value was 49.65 billion baht, with 7.90 billion shares traded.

The SET50 index ended at 814.72 points, up 48.05 points or 6.27%, with trade value of 36.71 billion baht.

The MAI index went up 6.28 points or 2.85% to close at 226.50 points, with total transaction value of 442 million baht.