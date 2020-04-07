Section
SET up 60.85 points at midday
Business

published : 7 Apr 2020 at 12:58

writer: Online Reporters

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index went up 60.85 points or 5.34% to close at 1,199.69 points at the end of trading session this morning. The trade value was 49.65 billion baht, with 7.90 billion shares traded.

The SET50 index ended at 814.72 points, up 48.05 points or 6.27%, with trade value of 36.71 billion baht.

The MAI index went up 6.28 points or 2.85% to close at 226.50 points, with total transaction value of 442 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks

 

Close

Change

baht

%

PTT

37.75

+2.25

+6.34

BAM

22.10

+1.00

+4.74

AOT

56.00

+6.00

+12.00

PTTEP

85.50

6.50

+8.23

GULF

162.50

+14.00

+9.43

