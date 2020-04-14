King Power shifts focus to online

Duty-free retail giant King Power is pivoting to e-commerce in response to the pandemic, with a new sales campaign and free shipping to attract online shoppers.

The sharp decrease in flights in and out of the country has affected foot traffic at King Power's duty-free shops nationwide, while online sites like Lazada and Shopee have seen significant growth in sales during the nationwide shutdown.

King Power will offer duty-free and non-duty-free items for home delivery.

Mr Aiyawatt says the lack of foot traffic forced the shift.

"The outbreak has had a striking impact on the world's social and economic welfare," said Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, chief executive of King Power.

Everyone is affected by this outbreak and the shutdown of public places has put King Power in a difficult situation, he said.

The emergency decree, which imposes social distancing measures, obliges businesses and organisations to allow their staff to work from home.

The new plan called "King Power team power" will shift the company's focus from brick-and-mortar retail to online in an effort to retain staff and encourage social distancing.

Staff members will be trained in online sales to attract new customers.

The campaign KING POWER #SHOPSAVESTAYSAFE gives partners and consumers additional online platforms for selling and purchasing promotional home-delivered duty-free products and non-duty-free goods such as electronic and home appliances, sports equipment and sportwear.

Clocks and watches, foods and snacks, health, fashion and beauty will all be available on the King Power website and mobile app.

The company is also donating 45 million baht through the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation to medical institutes including Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, the Disease Control Department, the Public Health Ministry and Ramathibodi Hospital.