Bangkok Land chairman Anant dies aged 80

Anant Kanjanapas. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The owner of the giant Muang Thong Thani estate, Anant Kanjanapas, has died of natural causes at the age of 80 years, the company announced.

Jintana Phongpakdee, corporate communications director of Bangkok Land Plc, said on Tuesday that Anant, the company's chairman and chief executive, died at Bangkok Nursing Home Hospital on Monday.

His family would schedule the funeral after the coronaviorus crisis has ended, she said.

Anant was born in Thailand on June 2, 1941. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration at a university in Switzerland.

He had two sons, Peter Kanjanapas, vice chairman and executive director of Bangkok Land, and Paul Kanjanapas, managing director of Impact Exhibition Management Co.

The Muang Thong Thani estate covers about 4,000 rai in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi. Its development began about three decades ago.

It houses various categories of residences, complexes and offices, universities, schools, sports facilities and the Impact exhibition and convention complex.

Muang Thong Thani was once touted as the largest single residential development of its kind in the world.