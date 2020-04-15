Rejected handouts back on track

Citizens queue at a Krungthai Bank ATM on Nawamin Road to receive the 5,000-baht cash handout offered by the government. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The Finance Ministry will allow applicants who were denied the 5,000-baht cash handout granted by the government to appeal by April 22.

The rejected applicants and those who relinquished their cash handout request can make an appeal through the same website used for registration on April 18 at the earliest. The Finance Ministry will complete the vetting process within seven days, said finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat.

The appeal function will be available on the website after the ministry finishes screening the information of all 27 million registrants, he said.

The rejected applicants are advised to make the appeal themselves because there is a different set of questions, Mr Prasong said, adding that the Finance Ministry will send officials to verify information in the event that the system cannot match the provided information with what's in the database.

"If you're an affected operator, you'll assuredly get the assistance," he said.

According to Finance Ministry data, 5 million applicants were rejected and an additional 70,000 cancelled their requests. The ministry recently estimated that 2.4-2.5 million qualified recipients would get paid as of April 15.

Mr Prasong said those who are motorcycle taxi drivers, stall operators and taxi drivers but identified by the system as farmers could also make an appeal and provide information again.

Heads of households once registered their family members as farmers to claim government assistance, resulting in mismatched information because the database has not been updated, he said.

Many people who failed to receive the monthly aid and those who have yet to get the cash handout went to the Finance Ministry's complaint centre. Some of them cried, saying they were in dire need of financial assistance for living expenses amid the coronavirus crisis.

As more than 100 people a day visited the complaint centre, the Finance Ministry decided to close the centre for fear that such mass gatherings could contribute to spreading the virus.