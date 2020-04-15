Section
Trillion-baht public-private investment projects planned
Business

Trillion-baht public-private investment projects planned

published : 15 Apr 2020 at 19:34

writer: Reuters

A woman wearing a protective face mask prays as she passes a temple while commuting by boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)
Thailand plans public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth 1.09 trillion baht during 2020-2027, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as the government tries to revive the struggling economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 92-project plan includes 18 high-priority infrastructure projects worth 472 billion baht, Prapas Kong-Ied, head of the State Enterprise Policy Office, said in a statement.

The government has promoted investment to spur long-term economic growth as the economy is heavily reliant on global demand, and exports have been weak.

The outbreak is crippling economic activity, especially the tourist sector, with a night curfew, malls and bars closed and passenger flights banned to try to limit the spread.

The country has reported 2,643 cases of infection and 43 deaths.

