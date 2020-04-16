Hotels worry about SSF aid for workers

Hotel operators are casting doubt on delays in cash aid from the Social Security Fund (SSF) to help workers who have been temporarily suspended from their jobs after hotels were slammed by the pandemic.

La-Iad Bungsrithong, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA) northern chapter, said many employees at hotels that have been shut down by order of the provincial governor still have not received compensation from SSF, which is obligated to pay 62% of a 15,000-baht monthly salary for 90 days.

Even though yesterday the cabinet approved the SSF's proposal to expand the financial assistance for workers in the fund who have either lost their jobs or have been suspended by employers during the pandemic, hotel operators are dubious of how long employees will have to wait for the aid.

"The government has launched relief measures to shore up the economic fallout, including the latest response from the SSF," she said.

But in practice, despite clear closure orders that prompted the SSF to compensate automatically in some provinces, many employees have been waiting for weeks on clarity and exact dates to receive the cash."

Chiang Mai is among many popular tourism provinces that doesn't have a lockdown policy.

Hotel operators remain kneecapped by the pandemic as the occupancy rate hit rock bottom since the emergency decree was announced on March 26.

Ms La-Iad said though the latest SSF measures may reassure some hotel operators, the experience of the first batch of hotels in locked-down provinces has operators worried the processes for these measures will be delayed again.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, executive vice-president of Sukosol Hotels, said financial assistance from the SSF will help support workers and relieve the cashflow problems. She expects the tourism industry will gradually recover from the global outbreak at the end of the year.

"Effective measures to help operators maintain business through this crisis are vital," said Ms Marisa.

Surapong Techaruvichit, managing director of Asia Hotel, said the soft loan requirements approved last month have not been relaxed enough, which is hindering tourism operators from surviving this crisis.

"Further relaxation of loan regulations is still needed after the SSF unlocked the compensation rules yesterday," said Mr Surapong. "The problem is with commercial banks, who have not really followed the dictates of the Finance Ministry."

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the monthly cash from the SSF will kick in retroactively and workers can expect to receive money within this month.