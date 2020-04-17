CRC touts store adjustments

Retail outlets under CRC are being tailored to deal with pandemic-induced changes in customer behaviour.

Central Retail Corporation (CRC) is enacting a host of changes to its stores, including placing sales counters wider apart.

Cashiers will also encourage electronic methods of payment over cash for purchases.

CRC's retail stores will no longer resort to event marketing to promote sales or introduce new products on the site. The company will opt to deliver personalised messages directly to shoppers.

The marketing strategy will also be subject to change. Promotions will be applied to both online and offline channels, a departure from the different promotions applied in the past.

This is likely to take place in the second half of the year or by May 1, when the retail complexes are expected to reopen.

"Our operation is embracing the new behaviour changes resulting from the pandemic," said Yol Phokasub, CRC's chief executive. "The world is undergoing a resetting process. Nature has changed, people's mindset and the way of doing business have also changes. Those who cannot change cannot survive."

Mr Yol said the company's sales in the first quarter of this year contracted by single-digits, citing the double whammy from the economic slowdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

In light of the virus crisis, Mr Yol said his focus is causing the least damage to the company's business, responding to customers' changing demands and liquidity management.

"We will be the last company to fall and will be the first one to come out from the crisis stronger and ready to compete under the new norm of doing business,'' he said.

According to Mr Yol, with consumers requiring less contact, the demand for e-payment is expected to surge and move at a very fast pace.

The company is bringing in the Dolfin Intelligent Platform, an app offering digital finance solutions customised especially for the Thai market.

The Dolfin platform developed by Central JD Fintech Holding -- a joint venture between digital technology innovator JD Digits and Central Group -- aims to offer five services: smart transaction, digital lending, digital insurance, wealth management and digital marketing in response to local trends and demand.

The first service launched through the app is digital payment and an e-wallet, which for the first time in Thailand uses eKYC (electronic know-your-customer) technology for user verification with a combination of facial recognition and optical character recognition (OCR) to provide high-standard security.

The eKYC technology is transforming the lengthy offline user verification process into a fast and efficient online process.

Dolfin is also the first app to use an open-loop payment system, which supports top-up and online payment through all channels, including cash top-up, links between bank accounts, debit cards and credit cards, as well as PromptPay and over-the-counter payments. Every transaction is made more secure with the use of individual QR codes generated for one-time use.

Mr Yol said that while the pandemic has changed consumers' lives and the company doesn't know when the situation will be over, CRC will shoot for growth in any form, via new technology or store expansion.