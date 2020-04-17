Airlines, hotels push vouchers

Airlines and hotels hope the aviation and tourism sectors will come back soon after the coronavirus pandemic is under control. (Bangkok Post photo)

Airlines and hotels are betting on future demand as operators start to sell vouchers to guests to raise short-term liquidity in the midst of the pandemic.

Some airlines in Thailand have launched promotional campaigns for future flights on the assumption that business will return later this year.

Nuntaporn Komonsittivate, head of commercial at Thai Lion Air, said TLA will soon introduce a promotion for domestic customers to keep up with competitors that are starting to sell advance vouchers.

Budget carrier Thai Vietjet is offering gift vouchers at its website that can be used for discounts to get cheaper tickets when passengers book seats from June 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Nok Air has provided domestic flight vouchers that will increase in value when purchasing tickets for a later date, applicable to bookings from June 1 to Dec 31, 2020.

Ms Nuntaporn said the strategic move by airlines is only natural as carriers seek to stimulate stagnant cash flow.

TLA had planned to launch a promotional campaign since the beginning of March, but many factors, particularly weak purchasing power and the sluggish economy, have seen the airline hold off.

"Predicting how travel sentiment will return is difficult because people will try to save money more than before," Ms Nuntaporn said. "But as long as there is demand in the market, the marketing campaign is needed."

Domestic flights will not resume until May, as the emergency decree has restricted domestic travel activity for the whole month of April.

A source from Thai AirAsia revealed that within the next week TAA is poised to launch a similar voucher package for future flights, hoping to tap passengers who still have to travel but cannot lock in dates.

Hotels that need cash flow to maintain their business have also started selling vouchers for future bookings with extended expiry dates, said Chatchawan Soorangura, executive director of Serenata Hotels & Resorts Group.

"Normally, hotels would sell vouchers applicable for nine months or up to a maximum of one year," he said. "But the coronavirus has made operators come up with longer lifetime vouchers with which guests can book later, 2-3 years ahead."

Hotel vouchers in the market tend to offer massive discounts to resonate with the critical impact that the tourism sector is facing now.

While Mr Chatchawan's company is developing an online platform to launch the promotional vouchers in July, Serenata also has to make sure that the campaign can sway buyers, who in some cases will be reluctant to spend money.

"Vouchers will not help operators that much in terms of revenue, but it's a necessary tool to improve liquidity during tough times," he said. "Hotels may start this campaign later than airlines do because June to May is the usual low season, definitely not the right time for any promotional efforts."