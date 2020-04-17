New fleet of mobile fruit stores to serve Bangkok area

A mobile store loaded with fruit, vegetables and other groceries, ready to hit the road from Talaad Thai market in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani on Friday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Commerce Ministry launched a fleet of mobile shops selling fruit and vegetables in the Bangkok area on Friday, the latest move to market the abundance of fruit during the picking season.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the mobile fruit store initiative was operated in partnership with Talaad Thai, billed as the largest farm produce market in Southest Asia.

Pickup truck owners join the ministry's scheme. The ministry supplies them with cheap goods from agricultural cooperatives across the country through Talaad Thai.

It will start with 350 participating vehicles that will peddle fruit along sois and communities in Greater Bangkok.

They will also pitch fresh vegetables and other groceries.

Chokchai Kolsrichai, vice-chairman of the executive committee of Thai Agro Exchange Co, the operator of Talaad Thai market, said the company is recruiting people to run and operate the stores, which are converted pickup trucks, to cater to the surging demand for fresh food from people forced to stay home during the pandemic.

The market is owned by tycoon and former politician Pradit Phataraprasit.

To participate, people must have their own trucks and 8,000 to 15,000 baht to buy fresh food, vegetables and groceries at Talaad Thai. The return on daily investment would average 2,000 baht per day.

Mr Chokchai said about 500 mobile grocery vendors come to buy produce at Talaad Thai each day.

Theyu sell to people in outer Bangkok and suburban areas such as Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi. (continues below)

Nam dok mai mangos, one of the fruits sold from the mobile stores launched by the Commerce Ministry and Talaad Thai market on Friday.. (Commerce Ministry photo)

Mr Chokchai said the uptick in mobile grocery vendors was in response to the increase in people preparing meals at home, as well as helping the unemployed and supporting farmers and consumers during this difficult period.

The company plans to recruit additional mobile truck vendors this year to sell seasonal fruit, up from 200-300 last year. The mobile fruit and groceries service will operate from April to July.

“We expect domestic fruit will be abundant this year, as purchases from China are expected to drastically fall due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

As part of the ministry’s fruit management efforts, it plans to promote fruit exports through online platforms later this month.