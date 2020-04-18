SRT board endorses B10bn section bids
The board of the State Railway of Thailand has endorsed the winning bids for two sections of the Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima as part of the government's high-speed railway project.
Chirute Visalachitra, chairman of the board, said the two sections are the 26.1-kilometre Bandai Ma-Lam Ta Khong section and the 13.3-kilometre Ban Pho-Phra Kaew stretch.
Krungthon Engineering Company offered the lowest bid for the Bandai Ma-Lam Ta Khong section at approximately 9.8 billion baht against the median price of about 12 billion, while Italian-Thai Development Company offered about 10 billion for Ban Pho-Phra Kaew, against about 12 billion.
Mr Chirute said the board has yet to approve the outcome of bidding for the 13.7-kilometre Khrok Kruad-Nakhon Ratchasima railway project pending bidder clarification from the Department of the Comptroller-General.
SPTK Joint Venture offered the lowest bid for the project at about 7.7 billion baht against the reference price of about 9.2 billion, but the company is a newly registered consortium.
Additionally, Mr Chirute said the SRT board has agreed to postpone the signing of "Contract 2.3" for the high-speed railway to October.
The signing of the 50.6-billion-baht contract was originally scheduled to take place by May 30, but it cannot proceed due to a disagreement over the cost of tracks, a signalling system and procurement of carriages.
Mr Chirute said the 155-day extension will be submitted to the Transport Ministry and cabinet for approval.