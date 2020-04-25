SIA extends most flight suspensions to June 30

Singapore Airlines jets are parked on the tarmac at Changi International Airport in Singapore. The carrier has suspended 96% of its scheduled flights until the end of June. (AFP Photo)

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has said it will cancel most of its flights until the end of June. The announcement comes just four days after it said it would extend its near-shutdown until the end of May.

About 96% of scheduled flights will be cancelled, and the airline will fly only to 15 cities in that period, it said in a statement on its website. They include six Southeast Asian cities, Tokyo, London and Los Angeles.

Out of SIA Group’s fleet of approximately 200 aircraft, only about 10 are now in operation to serve a limited passenger network.

Singapore confirmed an additional 618 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the city-state’s total to more than 12,600. A majority of the cases have occurred in dormitories that house foreign labourers.

Singapore Airlines has had 15 staff test positive for coronavirus since last month, with nine fully recovered, the Straits Times reported.