Discounted goods campaign continues

The Internal Trade Department has launched the second phase of its campaign to discount goods, this time with more than 3,000 basic items with prices cut to almost 70%.

The campaign is a collaboration between the Commerce Ministry and the private sector. The first phase was launched on April 16 when 72 items, mostly basic necessities, were discounted up to 58% and sold at shops and supermarkets.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said yesterday the second phase will be larger in scope in terms of items and discounts.

The discounted products are offered by the private sector and come from 51 consumer product manufacturers, food producers and retailers, and 13 department stores. Starting from yesterday until the end of June, 3,025 basic necessity goods and consumer products will be sold at a discount rate of up to 68%, he said.

"The project is to help relieve the economic hardship at the time of the Covid-19 outbreak," Mr Jurin said. "We estimate the discounts will help consumers save up to one billion baht."

He said the types of goods discounted are the same as in the first phase. They are food and beverages, frozen food and non-perishable foods, seasoning sauce, consumer goods, body wash and detergent.

In addition, discounted rice packages from 18 popular rice brands will join the campaign. People can buy the discounted goods at outlets that have joined the campaign.

They are Big C, Ek-Chai Distribution System, Tesco Lotus, Siam Makro, Foodland, CJ Express, Lawson, CP All, The Mall, Max Value Supermarket, Tops, Gourmet Market, Home Fresh Mart and Family Mart.