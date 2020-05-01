FTI calls for state clarity on reopening businesses

Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is calling on the government to provide clear guidelines for businesses reopening in May to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of FTI, said the government should build confidence through its measures to control the spread of the virus.

"Businesses agree with the government on easing lockdown measures, and many businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises [SMEs] want to return to normal operations," he said.

"If some businesses are not ready to reopen, they can delay and wait."

Many businesses have adjusted to the lockdown measures and are prepared to reopen.

The FTI said the government should provide guidelines for businesses, especially SMEs.

Chonrungsee Chalermchaikit, president of the Federation of Thai SMEs, said many businesses want to reopen, but will follow government's measures on when to restart operations.

"SMEs are happy with the government's easing of measures because we want to restart our business, as our staff needs to support their families," she said.

But some businesses are not ready to reopen and the government should provide assistance.

"Businesses need a budget to reopen and must change their business models. Many businesses do not qualify for aid from the government's stimulus packages," said Ms Chonrungsee.

The federation wants the government to issue strict measures to control the spread of the virus outbreak after the government eases some lockdown measures to prevent a second wave of Covid-19.

The federation has concerns about a second wave of Covid-19 having a negative effect on business.

"A second outbreak would make all businesses shut down completely, leading to several bankruptcies," she said.

Recently the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided to extend the emergency decree and curfew for another month after it expired yesterday.