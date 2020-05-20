Section
BoT cuts key rate to 0.50%
Business

BoT cuts key rate to 0.50%

published : 20 May 2020 at 14:26

writer: Somruedi Banchongduang

Titanun Mallikamas, secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee.
Titanun Mallikamas, secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee.

The Bank of Thailand cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.50% on Wednesday, to help soften the economic impact of the pandemic and social distancing measures.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 4-3 at Wednesday's meeting to lower the one-day repurchase rate, with the three dissenters preferring a steady rate.

It was the fifth cut since August last year. The MPC had kept the rate steady at its last meeting after a 25-basis-point cut at an emergency meeting on March 20.

"The Thai economy is likely to contract at a deeper pace than previously predicted and the committee considered that the right relief measures, launched in a timely manner, will help cushion some impacts," MPC secretary Titanun Mallikamas said.

The economy is heading for recession after shrinking 1.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, the deepest contraction since the flood-hit fourth quarter of 2011.

The contraction has compelled the National Economic and Social Development Council, the state planning agency, to lower its economic forecast to minus 5-6% this year, down from 1.5-2.5% growth seen on Feb 17.

The central bank earlier warned that the economy would reach a nadir in the second quarter, before improving in the third and the fourth quarters.

