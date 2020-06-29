Section
Govt plans B50bn fund for small firms hit by pandemic
Business

Govt plans B50bn fund for small firms hit by pandemic

published : 29 Jun 2020 at 16:30

writer: Reuters

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak gives the keynote speech for the “Rehabilitating the Thai economy in the post-Covid-19 era” seminar on June 24. (Photo supplied)
Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak gives the keynote speech for the “Rehabilitating the Thai economy in the post-Covid-19 era” seminar on June 24. (Photo supplied)

The government will seek cabinet approval next week for a 50 billion baht fund to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Somkid Jatusripitak said on Monday.

The fund will provide soft loans to those firms that have no access to funding, the deputy prime minister told reporters.

Last month, Mr Somkid said the government would set up a fund worth up to 100 billion baht for small and medium-sized enterprises.

