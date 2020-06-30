Tourist arrivals to ‘plunge 80% this year’

Section
published : 30 Jun 2020 at 15:08

writer: Reuters

Thailand is expected to see at most 8 million foreign tourists this year, down 80% from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic cuts global travel, a tourism body said on Tuesday.

The tourist sector, a key driver of growth, is expected to recover in 2021, Chairat Triratanajaraspon, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, told reporters.

Last year, the country had a record 39.8 million foreign tourists, whose spending accounted for about 11% of GDP.


