Tourist arrivals to ‘plunge 80% this year’

A view of an almost empty tourist street near the Chao Phraya river after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Bangkok, June 26, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Thailand is expected to see at most 8 million foreign tourists this year, down 80% from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic cuts global travel, a tourism body said on Tuesday.

The tourist sector, a key driver of growth, is expected to recover in 2021, Chairat Triratanajaraspon, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, told reporters.

Last year, the country had a record 39.8 million foreign tourists, whose spending accounted for about 11% of GDP.



