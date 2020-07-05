Section
Philippines to open another air terminal to international flights
Business

Philippines to open another air terminal to international flights

published : 5 Jul 2020 at 16:37

writer: Kyodo News

Jeepney drivers wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease install plastic barriers inside a jeepney for maintaining social distancing in Quezon City, Metro Manila, on Friday. (Reuters photo)
Jeepney drivers wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease install plastic barriers inside a jeepney for maintaining social distancing in Quezon City, Metro Manila, on Friday. (Reuters photo)

MANILA: The Philippines will reopen one more terminal at its main airport in the capital for international travel, expanding service operations to airliners from Japan and other countries beginning next week.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila said on Saturday it will restart international flight operations at Terminal 3 beginning Wednesday.

Arrival and departure flights of All Nippon Airways, along with seven other airline carriers, will be allowed to resume at the terminal, airport authorities said.

Japan Airlines and JetStar Japan, as well as other foreign carriers permitted to operate, will continue flying out of Terminal 1.

The government-owned airport shut down operations at Terminal 3 on March 28, following the imposition of wide-scale lockdowns in the capital and other cities to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Philippines has recorded 40,336 cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, as of yesterday, and 1,280 deaths.

