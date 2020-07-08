Section
BoT minutes: Financial system vulnerable as pandemic hits economy
Business

published : 8 Jul 2020 at 10:50

writer: Reuters

Thailand's financial system had become more vulnerable due to a weaker-than-expected economic outlook amid the coronavirus outbreak, minutes from the latest central bank policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

On June 24, the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to leave the one-day repurchase rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50%.

The committee assessed that the monetary policy stance had been eased in a timely manner since the outbreak took place, with three policy rate cuts to a record low, the minutes said.

It was necessary to prepare financial measures to continuously alleviate the outbreak impact, the minutes said.

At the meeting, the BOT cut its 2020 GDP outlook to a record contraction of 8.1% from the previous forecast 5.3% shrinkage.

