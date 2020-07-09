Centara opening 8 hotels for local travel

Clockwise from upper left Centara Hotel Hat Yai, Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi, Cosi Pattaya Wong Amat Beach and Centara Azure Hotel Pattaya.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, the hotel operating arm of Central Group, announced it will open eight hotels in Thailand as it seeks to accommodate the wave of domestic tourists following the government's easing of travel restrictions and nightly curfew.

The eight hotels comprise Centara Grand at CentralPlaza Ladprao Bangkok, Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaeng Watthana, Khum Phaya Resort & Spa Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Hotel & Convention Centre Udon Thani, Centara Hotel Hat Yai, Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi, Cosi Pattaya Wong Amat Beach and Centara Azure Hotel Pattaya.

All the hotels are reopening with a hygiene and social distancing programme fully in place.

The newly reopened hotels will be marketed towards domestic travellers on shorter vacations and trips.

Domestic tourism confidence has helped Centara achieve occupancy rates of up to 100% on weekends at some locations.

A number of Centara hotels and resorts at international destinations with low infection rates are also operating, including Centara Sandy Beach Resort Danang, Centara Ceysands Resort & Spa Sri Lanka, Centara West Bay Residences & Suites Doha and Centara Muscat Hotel Oman.