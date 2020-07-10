Mercedes-Benz rides out Covid crisis

The popularity of the Mercedes-Benz G350d off-road vehicle helped the German carmaker earn revenue in the first half of 2020, with G Class sales surging by 225% year-on-year. (Photo from Mercedes-Benz Thailand)

The German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) says it has managed to ride out the Covid-19 crisis, using digital marketing to attract customers and ending the first six months of 2019 with sales surging for two models.

While admitting the pandemic had reduced its global car sales, the company continued to strengthen its digital branding during months of travel restrictions and when lockdown measures were eased, it saw sales increase sharply in June.

In the first six months of 2020, sales of the Mercedes-AMG sports model rose 1.6% year-on-year while sales of the off-road G Class skyrocketed by 225%.

G Class sales in June “have surprisingly risen more than what we expected”, Roland Folger, president and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz (Thailand), said in a half-year performance report released Friday evening.

“These results showed a positive trend for the Thai car market in the third quarter,” he said.

During the lengthy Covid-19 lockdown period in Thailand, Mercedes-Benz managed to stay connected with prospective customers through various digital platforms, impressing its car image on their minds.

“As consumers continued to be able to access and get close to the Mercedes-Benz brand over the past months when we were facing the Covid-19 crisis, it was reflected in positive sales results during the first half of 2020,” Mr Folger said in a news release.

However, the company has decided not to participate in the 12-day Bangkok International Motor Show, which will start on July 15 at Impact Muang Thong Thani, though many carmakers are counting on the event to stimulate purchases after several quiet months.

The Stuttgart-based manufacturer said it wants to avoid any risk of people contracting Covid-19 and agrees social distancing is still the best protection for consumers and its staff.

“That is the reason why we decided not to participate in this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show,” Mr Folger said.