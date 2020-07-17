GH Bank braces for NPL uptick

State-owned Government Housing Bank has beefed up its loan-loss reserves in preparation for more non-performing loans (NPLs) as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

GH Bank's loan delinquency rate jumped to 4.70% in May before dropping to 4.52% at the end of June, said president Chatchai Sirilai.

The bank expects a full-year NPL ratio of 4.75%, as borrowers' income has deteriorated amid fallout from the outbreak, Mr Chatchai said. Some 40% of GH Bank customers are classified as low-income earners.

The debt-servicing ability of customers will be further affected in the event of a second-wave outbreak in Thailand, especially for those who can still service their debt burden but are not participating in relief schemes to help mitigate coronavirus effects, he said.

Eight measures have been introduced to boost customers' debt-servicing ability, with combined loans worth 480 billion baht.

Among the eight measures, GH Bank extended a grace period for principal and interest payment by a further three months ending in October.

The bank plans to increase loan-loss reserves for the remaining five months, using a sum of 2.5 billion baht as a cushion to implement the eight measures and reserves of 500 million per month to comply with Bank of Thailand regulations, Mr Chatchai said.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio stands at 15.35%, higher than the 8.5% stipulated by the central bank.

Mr Chatchai said the Finance Ministry has approved GH Bank lowering its 2020 loan-growth target to 170 billion baht from 210 billion baht, with the profit target reduced to 7 billion baht from 13 billion baht.

The bank saw loan growth of 13% year-on-year in the second quarter to 100.9 billion baht, driven mainly by a measure to lower interest rates to support low-income earners who own their own home.

The belief is that GH Bank will be able to issue loans at an average value of 17-18 billion baht per month if the Covid-19 outbreak subsides, Mr Chatchai said.

GH Bank reported total outstanding loans worth 1.26 trillion baht at the end of the second quarter, up 3.9% year-on-year.

Total deposits were 1.06 trillion baht, up 6.8% year-on-year, and the bank's net profit was 4.83 billion baht.