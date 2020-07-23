THAI plans SOS flights to London

Thai Airways International (THAI) has arranged three flights to London next month targeting students, business people and foreign nationals stranded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

THAI acting president Chansin Treenuchagron said on Wednesday the flights, code TG916, would fly on Aug 9, 16 and 23, departing Suvarnabhumi airport at 12.50pm and arriving in London at 7.10pm local time.

The flights will operate under tight public health safety restrictions and enforce strict social distancing regulations.

On board, flight attendants will conduct their work in compliance with public health measures.

Mr Chansin said only one-way tickets could be booked so far and the flights were intended for Thais returning to study in the UK, foreign nationals stranded in Thailand due to the pandemic, and business people.

The return flights from London are being arranged in cooperation with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to bring home UK-based Thais.

Mr Chansin said those travelling on the special flights would be required by British regulations to go into self-isolation for 14 days upon arrival.

The flights represent an early sign of THAI moving to restore its operations after it suspended all scheduled flights in early April.

The struggling airline, which has filed for debt rehabilitation in the Central Bankruptcy Court, has repeatedly deferred its resumption of scheduled flights.

It is due to submit its rehabilitation plan to the court on Aug 17.

Until that time it continues to be covered by a ruling that temporarily prevents creditors from trying to recover their debts.