THAI offers special flights to Frankfurt
Business

THAI offers special flights to Frankfurt

published : 26 Jul 2020 at 04:11

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Two special flights to Frankfurt next month are being offered by Thai Airways International (THAI), the airline's acting president said on Saturday.

Flight TG 922 is scheduled to depart Suvarnabhumi airport at 12.25pm on Aug 10 and 21 and will arrive in Frankfurt at 7pm local time.

Chansin Treenuchagron, acting president of the company, said the flights are aimed at Germans stranded in the kingdom due to Covid-19, but other nationalities travelling beyond Germany could also board the flights. Return flights will be booked for Thais coming home from Germany.

Safety measures will be implemented onboard among passengers, including physical distancing. Those who want to reserve seats on TG 922's return flights should contact the Thai embassy in Berlin for the details.

