PTT opens EV charging hub at Bitec
Business

PTT opens EV charging hub at Bitec

published : 31 Jul 2020 at 04:06

newspaper section: Business

The new EV charging station at Bitec is PTT's second in Bangkok.
The new EV charging station at Bitec is PTT's second in Bangkok.

National oil and gas conglomerate PTT is continuing with its move to build an ecosystem for electric vehicles (EVs) by opening more EV charging stations.

PTT chief executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon presided over the opening of a new EV charging station at Bitec.

The company already operates the EV charging service at True Digital Park on Sukhumvit Road.

PTT said the company does not want to limit its role as an oil and gas supplier and intends to make new platforms for the EV industry, which is gradually growing.

The new station at Bitec is a cooperation between PTT and Sharge Management Co Ltd.

