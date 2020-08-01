Thai Life Assurance Association seeks rider leeway

The Thai Life Assurance Association (TLAA) is requesting more flexibility from the insurance regulator to sell health protection and critical illness (CI) riders, a segment that saw 10% sales growth in the first six months of 2020.

Sara Lamsam, the new president of the TLAA for a two-year term, said double-digit growth in the category will likely continue and the sector must adapt to meet demand driven by health concerns in the age of coronavirus.

Former TLAA president Nussara Banyadpiyapod said the group has talked to the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) about the possibility of giving more flexibility to insurance firms when selling these products. This would include allowing them to sell stand-alone riders, resizing major life policies or defining the premium base on each individual risk profile, rather than the age range premium at present.

Life insurance firms are unable to sell health and CI protection as a stand-alone product and are required by the OIC to include a major life insurance policy in the package.

Overall premium value -- a combination of life and health protection -- is typically expensive relative to stand-alone health protection offered by non-life insurers.

But life insurance firms still enjoy a large share of total premiums for health and CI, taking advantage of the public's greater familiarity with life insurance.

Last year, life insurance accounted for 87% of premiums in the total health and CI market worth over 10 billion baht, with the remaining 13% contributed by non-life insurance.

The contribution of non-life insurance firms grew to 20% amid the pandemic, but the lion's share still belongs to life insurers.

The life insurance sector shrank 3% in the first six months of 2020, in line with a forecast to fall by 2-5%.

"The contraction caused by Covid-19 has made a significant impact on people's income, and we will have to monitor the situation carefully in the future to see if the market will continue to shrink," Mr Sara said.

He insisted the contraction was due to insurance policies reaching their maturity and not early cancellations.

"Our challenges are how to grow overall insurance premiums again and stop the contraction from dragging on into the second half of the year," he said.