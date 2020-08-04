Section
Civil servant homes up for booking
Business

First phase offers 1,000 housing units

published : 4 Aug 2020 at 04:03

newspaper section: Business

writer: Wichit Chantanusornsiri

The Treasury Department is preparing to allow government officials to reserve about 1,000 units for the first phase of government housing projects this month, said Acting Finance Minister Santi Promphat.

The Treasury Department, in collaboration with the Office of the Civil Service Commission, is prepared to launch the housing welfare programme this month and wants to open housing reservations in 10 provinces nationwide for 800-1,000 units in the first phase.

The second phase will cover 5,000-10,000 units.

The Finance Ministry instructed the Treasury Department to find suitable areas for project development.

The housing welfare programme is in line with the Finance Ministry's mandate to the Treasury Department to accelerate the development of abandoned state lands nationwide and aligns with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's policy to provide affordable housing for civil servants.

The programme aims to improve quality of life and provide housing welfare for low-ranking government officials.

The department set a goal to build around 40,000 housing units where government officials can reside for a 30-year period through instalment payments via GH Bank at 3% interest per year.

The instalments are capped at no more than 3,000 per month.

Government officials can also transfer the rights to housing units among themselves.

In related news, the Treasury Department wants to develop 500 rai of state land in Nakhon Sawan province into a water tourism destination.

The land is owned by the Marine Department, but lies unused.

The land is said to have good scenery with a harbour that can provide logistics for tourism in Nakhon Sawan.

The department is also in talks to develop a distribution centre project to distribute local community and agricultural products on 50 rai located in Khlong Dan subdistrict in Samut Prakan province.

