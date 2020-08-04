Yum looks to digital to salvage sales

The new interior design of the KFC omnichannel store located on the ground floor of The Mall Ngamwongwan.

Yum Restaurant Thailand is feeling more optimistic about its sales this year as the company adopted a digital scheme for the rest of the year.

Patra Patrasuwan, head of brand communication, said although sales of KFC via authorised franchisees felt the pinch from the Covid-19 outbreak in April and May, with restaurants ordered to close, Yum is confident KFC's sales for the whole year will grow 6%.

"KFC's sales via delivery during April and May gained 200% over the same period last year," Ms Patra said.

"The overall performance of KFC is much better than expected because of our digital shift."

She said the company cashed in on changing consumer lifestyles with the launch of a series of digital marketing tools. They include an application with a new Self Pick-Up feature and offering bigger orders.

With KFC's Self Pick-Up, customers can manage their order via phone, choosing to pick up from any store, dine in or be served in their car.

As of August, 300 stores offer KFC Self Pick-Up and by year-end the figure is expected to reach 700 of its 826 stores across the country.

Yum also opened the fourth KFC omnichannel store at The Mall Ngamwongwan.

The new design facilitates delivery pick-up with a cabinet to separate queues between customers and aggregators.

This store comes with a new concept for lighting design and decoration.

The scheme also allows customers to order online or via an in-restaurant kiosk and skip the queue to collect their food.

This restaurant concept has an open-kitchen window where customers can see how KFC prepares its products, in response to contemporary concerns with hygiene and touchless practices.

There are four KFC omnichannel restaurants: Samyan Mitrtown, Megabangna, CentralWorld and The Mall Ngamwongwan.

Some existing branches are expected to be renovated as omnichannel stores in the future.

Ms Patra said the company now offers social commerce, taking orders via its KFC Facebook page next month, followed by Line and IG in the future.

Customers can order KFC via other food aggregators including Grab, Foodpanda and Lineman.

"We will continue to invest in Thailand, particularly in the digital arena, despite the coronavirus. Fried chicken still has market potential because there are many occasions to eat it," she said.

"Moreover, it may be the fastest growing among quick-service restaurant sectors."