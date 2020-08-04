Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BCPG acquiring 4 solar plants
Business

BCPG acquiring 4 solar plants

published : 4 Aug 2020 at 04:02

newspaper section: Business

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

Mr Bundit says BCPG expects to start gaining revenue from the four plants in the third quarter.
Mr Bundit says BCPG expects to start gaining revenue from the four plants in the third quarter.

BCPG, a renewable energy business arm of Bangchak Corporation, has announced a takeover deal for four solar power plants in Thailand with a total production capacity of 20 megawatts to further expand its green energy empire.

The firm recently signed a shareholders' agreement with Eternity Power for the acquisition of 99.99% of shares in RPV Energy, the operator of four solar power plants in three provinces.

The photovoltaic power plants, which have already started commercial operations, consist of a 5MW power plant in Lop Buri, a 5MW facility in Prachin Buri, and two others with a total capacity of 10MW in Kanchanaburi.

BCPG president Bundit Sapianchai said the company expects to start gaining revenue from the four plants in the third quarter, based on the government's two electricity purchase schemes: an adder tariff for 15MW of production and a feed-in tariff for a 5MW plant.

The adder tariff, an extra tariff added to electricity prices, and feed-in tariff, a guarantee to buy electricity at fixed prices, are aimed to attract investors to renewable energy development projects, which are usually costly.

"The acquisition is in line with BCPG's five-year plan, which aims to invest in various types of renewable energy businesses and develop the company's existing facilities," Mr Bundit said.

BCPG refused to unveil the value of the latest takeover.

The investment is part of its five-year capital expenditure worth 45 billion baht from this year to 2024.

The spending is set to scale up power generation capacity to 842MW from 452MW by 2024.

He said BCPG is in talks to purchase a solar farm in Laos with a capacity of 100-200MW at a cost of US$100-200 million.

The solar farm is currently under construction.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Phiphat to seek govt nod for fans at league matches

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday he will ask the government to allow Thai league matches to have spectators when the season resumes next month.

07:22
Thailand

Horse owners call on govt to reopen tracks

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Horse owners on Monday petitioned the government to allow racetracks across the country to reopen after a five-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

07:11
Thailand

Pheu Thai in charter rewrite push

The main opposition Pheu Thai Party announced on Monday that it will file a motion in parliament on Tuesday to clear the way for a charter rewriting body to be formed, although it risks being vetoed by the Senate, according to a political source.

07:00