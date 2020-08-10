Why transformation fails and how to overcome it

Arinya Talerngsri

We constantly face changes in our daily lives, and the way we run our businesses is no exception. To keep up with change, we must transform ourselves, both as individuals and as an organisation.

Organisations tackle people and organisational transformation differently, but whichever method they use, the important thing is not only to make it a priority but also to make sure the transformation takes hold permanently.

Sometimes, organisations put a lot of effort into transforming themselves and their people but not much changes. We are left to wonder what went wrong during the process. What possible reasons are there that could cause people and organisational transformation to fail?

First, there is no proper strategy. In most cases, organisations react to change rather than take a proactive approach by moving with change. When this happens, organisational change can seem too sudden to people and cause a lot of disruption in the workplace.

Change is already difficult for people, so when the organisation changes suddenly, this can result in low motivation and productivity. Ultimately, this costs the business a lot more than if leaders had initially planned and invested in a strategy to make sure the organisation could move with change.

Second, there is no engagement or conversation. The problem many organisations face is a lack of engagement with employees. Often, an announcement is rolled out across the organisation without any prior conversation.

A conversation in this context doesn’t necessarily have to be one-one-one unless necessary, but it is important to allow employees to have some say. Of course, there will always be some elements of the business that the management has decision-making power over, but failure to open a dialogue with our people can show a lack of care toward them. Consequently, any effort to move with change could backfire if the right conversations have not taken place.

Third, there is no transparency. This relates to conversation and engagement, but more importantly to communicating clearly the why and how of the future changes that are going to happen in the organisation.

The problem, however, is that many organisations do not communicate their reasons and next steps clearly. This results in scepticism from everyone in the organisation; some ay think the decisions being taken are irrational or unfair to those directly affected.

Fourth, there can sometimes be a lack of momentum once transformation begins. While beginning transformation is tough enough, maintaining it can bring in a new set of problems. Many organisations might see transformation as a one-time thing but in reality it isn’t.

A big part of people transformation is learning new practical knowledge to upgrade and update existing skills, or developing new skills to become more effective at the tasks the organisation requires. But with learning, we can’t just offer a one-off training programme and expect our people and our organisation to transform and find greater opportunities. This is when we fail.

Finally, there is a lack of focus on transitioning. While many organisations are focused on starting the change process and getting results immediately, there’s often not enough focus on giving people the time and tools to make a complete transition.

While some problems are unavoidable, we must make efforts to reduce the chances of failure during the transformation process. How can we overcome the challenges of transforming ourselves, our people and the organisation?

One way is to plan a strategy that covers everything from how to communicate and be transparent to your people, down to the tools they can use to make the transition. Another element to think about is integrating continuous learning as a culture within the organisation. Finally, ensure that you maintain open communications to give your people a safe space to open up about their concerns.

Ultimately, transformation is essential for any organisation that wants to keep up with change and disruption. To succeed in this effort, the people in the organisation are the key. This is why it is crucial for organisations to see their employees as people as with their own goals and motivations, rather than someone they simply pay to do work.

The key to transformation isn’t about how well an organisation manages it, but how well it’s able to get people from management to operations on board.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer and Managing Director at SEAC - Southeast Asia's Lifelong Learning Center.




