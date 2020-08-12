BoI events aim for 4,000 pairings

The Board of Investment (BoI) expects to help 4,000 Thai and foreign companies form business partnerships this year through two international events, though this is half last year's tally because of the impact of Covid-19.

The 2020 business matching is projected to create economic value worth 7 billion baht thanks to the events, which have been delayed from early this year when Thailand dealt with the outbreak.

BoI, together with the Thai Subcon Association and event organiser Informa Markets, will co-organise Subcon Thailand, Asean's largest international industrial subcontracting, in conjunction with Intermach, a comprehensive showcase of innovative machinery, from Sept 23 to 26 at Bitec Bangkok.

"The pandemic affected planned events, but we will continue to organise them while following the government's measures to contain the contagion at the same time," said Sonklin Ploymee, chief of the Industrial Linkage Development Division.

In fiscal 2019, her division helped facilitate 8,029 business matches, creating more than 14 billion baht in business value.

The Industrial Linkage Development Division earlier generated more than 36.5 billion baht in value from 2015 to 2019.

The events will be held in the form of a hybrid exhibition this year with a mix of online digital technology and an ordinary trade show in order to respond to "new normal industries", said Ms Sonklin, referring to increasing trend of digitalisation.

She said foreign companies from countries such as France, China, Japan, Germany and Taiwan are interested in joining the events to seek new business opportunities in aerospace, medical device and electric vehicle sectors.

Thai Subcon Association president Kiattisak Jirakajonvong said the events bring hope to the group after its 500 members across all industries, especially car and automotive parts sectors, were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some suffered direct impact and needed to suspend orders, cancel production and slash labour costs," he said.

Only a few businesses, including medical equipment, electronics and rail systems, bore little or no impact from Covid-19, said Mr Kiattisak.