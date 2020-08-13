Section
Green Line gets 'unlawful' concession
Business

Green Line gets 'unlawful' concession

published : 13 Aug 2020 at 09:27

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Opposition Pheu Thai Party on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to stop a plan by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to grant a renewed 40-year concession for the operator of Bangkok's Green Line electric rail service.

Deputy Pheu Thai leader Yutthapong Charassathian said the new cabinet is expected to meet on Thuesday to approve the "unlawful" Green Line concession extension plan.

Despite objections from the State Enterprise Policy Office, National Economic and Social Development Council and parliament, the Interior Ministry convinced Gen Prayut to approve the extension plan, said Mr Yutthapong.

BTS Group Holdings Plc still had eight years left of its existing 30-year concession to operate the skytrain, which is part of the Green Line. Conditions of the renewal include a 65-baht fare cap and a transfer of debts from the BMA to the BTS Group Holdings, according to Mr Yutthapong.

