Dirty factories under watch

The Industry Ministry has ordered its agencies to take legal action against factories that break the law and put public health and the environment at risk.

Kobchai Sungsitthisawad, the industry permanent secretary, said authorities will look into pollution complaints against companies accused of releasing untreated waste water, producing high dust emissions or failing to control industrial noise. He said the move is in line with Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit's policy on inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

Prakob Vivitjinda, director-general of the Department of Industrial Works, said most complaints by Bangkok residents between January and July dealt with noise and foul smells, but added the number of complaints had dropped from 120 last year to 90 this year.

Three firms were found to be in the wrong and faced legal action while seven others were ordered to make improvements. Another place was closed down until it corrected a specific problem.

Industrial plants in Bangkok are under the department's supervision while those in the provinces are under provincial industry authorities that directly report to the office of the permanent secretary.