AIS, U-tapao team for smart airport

Vice Adm Kitchpol promotes the Thailand Smart Airport application and new robots that scan passengers' temperatures at U-tapao airport.

Advanced Info Service (AIS), the country's largest mobile operator by subscribers, has partnered with U-tapao airport to support digital infrastructure for a 5G network, WiFi 6 and other tech solutions in a bid to turn it into a smart airport.

U-tapao airport is located in the Eastern Economic Corridor, one of the government's strategic priorities under the Thailand 4.0 policy.

AIS chief executive Somchai Lertsutiwong said 5G tech deployment and digital solutions could be a way to shore up the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

The digital infrastructure, 5G tech and WiFi 6 are expected to support new digital solutions, he said.

WiFi6 and the 5G network are already deployed at terminal 2.

AIS has been trusted to jointly develop digital solutions for terminal 2 since September 2018 with an aim to improve service and management at the facility, Mr Somchai said.

The company worked on applications, video analytics, computer systems and communication systems to enhance the service capability at the airport.

The cooperation will also touch on strengthening airport management and improving the customer experience.

The new digital services that have been ushered in to enhance the airport's capabilities cover six categories.

The first concerns smart video analytics solutions, aimed at enhancing the terminal management system with intelligent video image analysis and processing technology.

Second is the Thailand Smart Airport application, which allows passengers to access aviation service and airport information in one app.

Travellers can download the app through Apple's App Store and the Google Play store.

The third is thermal scan technology, which should improve the measurement of passengers' temperatures. The system is connected to the airport's security management.

The fourth is robots developed by the AIS Robotic Lab research team that can screen passengers' temperatures.

The fifth concerns the 5G network that will help increase passenger and public services within the airport and support the roll-out of new services.

The final feature involves WiFi6 technology, the latest WiFi standard with the fastest speed.

General manager Vice Adm Kitchpol Rienglekjamnong said the airport handles 2-2.3 million passengers a year with 17 airlines en route for the facility.

The U-tapao airport and Eastern Airport City Development project is of strategic importance to the government and the project's investment includes other commercial services.