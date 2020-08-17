Section
Singapore finance minister unveils B180bn worth of support measures
Business

published : 17 Aug 2020 at 16:13

writer: Reuters

People wearing protective face masks walk past shops, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore, Aug 12, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
SINGAPORE: Singapore's finance minister on Monday unveiled more economic support measures worth about S$8 billion 180 billion baht) to cushion the blow from the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses and workers.

"The continued support in our fight against Covid-19 will cost S$8 billion," Heng Swee Keat said in a speech.

"We intend to fund these measures by reallocating monies from other areas, such as development expenditures that were delayed due to Covid-19. There are no plans to draw on past reserves for these measures."

The island-state, one of the world's most open economies, has already spent nearly S$100 billion (2.3 trillion baht) over four budgets aimed at offsetting the impact of the virus this year as it faces its deepest ever recession. 


