Banks' bad loans seen steady later this year

NPLs at 3.1% of lending end of June vs 3% end of March

A booth offering 0% rate loans to small and medium-sized enterprises is seen at the Money Expoin November 2018. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Bad loans at commercial banks rose slightly in the second quarter and should steady later the year due to measures to help debtors hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said on Monday.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 3.09% of total lending at the end of June from 3.04% as of March, Tharith Panpiemras, a senior Bank of Thailand director, told a news briefing.

The central bank has discussed with banks about helping debtors when current relief measures end in October, such as debt moratoria and restructuring, he said.

"There will still be measures to help debtors and businesses but they will be more targeted, not broad-based," Mr Tharith added.

Despite economic problems, banks' lending rose 5% in the first half of 2020 as large companies sought loans amid tight liquidity and a volatile bond market, he said, adding that loans should grow about 5% this year.

Financial institutions remain strong with high capital positions, he said, while a preliminary stress test showed they could handle the situation this year.

"But the concern is more likely in the next year," he said.

In June, the central bank asked banks to prepare capital management plans for the next 1-3 years and suspend 2020 interim dividends and share buybacks to assess their capital levels post-Covid-19.

The 2021-22 stress test results will be known in October.

The economy shrank 12.2% in April-June from a year earlier, the sharpest since 1998, as the pandemic battered tourism and domestic activity.

The shrinkage was still less than the central bank had expected and the economy should have bottomed, although high uncertainty remains, senior Bank of Thailand director Don Nakornthab said in a statement.

The central bank has forecast a record economic contraction of 8.1% this year and will review that at its rate meeting next month.