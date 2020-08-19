Energy firm ETC up 4.6% in MAI debut

SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai (centre left) congratulates ETC managing director Ekarin Luengviriya (centre right) on the company's MAI trading debut.

MAI-listed Earth Tech Environment Plc (ETC), a generator and distributor of renewable energy, debuted on Tuesday on the small-to-mid-sized stock index with the share price gaining a slim margin on the IPO price.

ETC shares opened at 4 baht, up 54% from the IPO price of 2.60 baht, and climbed to 4.60 baht at one point before edging down to close at 2.72 baht.

The closing share price was up 12 satang or 4.6% from the IPO price in turnover worth 5.9 billion baht.

ETC's market capitalisation at the current share price stood at 6.1 billion baht, up from 5.8 billion baht at the IPO price.

The company has paid-up registered capital of 1.12 billion baht, consisting of 1.64 billion existing common shares and 600 million newly issued shares, with a par value of 0.50 baht each.

ETC's first trading day did not see a green-shoot debut like those experienced by MAI-listed tech firms I&I Group Plc and Silicon Craft Technology Plc, which saw their share prices hit the 200% ceiling from their IPO prices.

ETC and its subsidiaries generate and distribute electricity from refuse-derived fuel and have a 20-year contract to sell 16.50 megawatts of electricity to the Provincial Electricity Authority, said Prapan Charoenprawatt, president of the Market for Alternative Investment.

The company operates power plants in Saraburi, Ayutthaya and Phichit provinces.

ETC is a subsidiary of SET-listed Better World Green Plc (BWG), one of Thailand's major service providers of industrial waste management.

ETC's three major shareholders after the IPO are BWG at 43.93%, Pakkhapon Ngamlak at 19.44% and Akkhie Prakarn Plc at 7.14%.

ETC managing director Ekarin Luengviriya said funds raised from the IPO will be used for business expansion of ETC and its subsidiaries, for loan repayment and as working capital.

ETC has expertise in building and managing end-to-end waste-to-electricity power plants, covering plant construction, machine procurement, technology selection, operating solutions, maintenance of electricity plant and equipment, as well as community relations and environmental preservation.

Apichai Raomanachai head of research at Kingsford Securities, said ETC is a defensive stock that normally receives a sustainable income, as its business operations are shielded from high volatility.

"ETC opened at 4 baht per share, exceeding our expectation, but it was not surprising to see the share price declining to a value near the IPO price," Mr Apichai said. "This is because the number of listed shares is quite large and the company does not operate in the technology industry, where there is high investment demand."