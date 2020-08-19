PTT revenue set to drop by over 10%

PTT president and chief executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon

PTT Plc expects its 2020 revenue to drop by more than 10% on Covid-19 impact and a sharp fall in global oil prices, but the state energy firm remains on track to expand and seek new opportunities in the non-energy sector.

The national oil and gas conglomerate declined to say whether it would see a loss in the second half, after plunging 1.5 billion baht into the red in the first quarter but managing a 12-billion-baht net profit in the April-June period.

PTT president and chief executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon blamed crude oil stock losses of 35 billion baht for the uninspiring first-quarter performance.

"The stock loss followed a sharp drop in oil prices and petrochemical prices, which affected energy business," he said.

Crude oil that the company bought in advance plummeted in value during the pandemic as demand for oil decreased sharply.

The oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia in April also sent global prices tumbling.

Dubai crude oil prices fell 38% to US$40.60 per barrel in the first half from $65.40 in the same period last year. In the second quarter alone, prices fell by 40% to $30.60 per barrel from $50.70 in the first quarter.

PTT saw second-quarter revenue fall by 29% to 341 billion baht but still made profit, mainly due to baht appreciation and lower tax expense.

Despite the slowdown, PTT will continue its plans for expansion and new investment, excluding mergers and acquisitions.

The company has prepared 50.3 billion baht for 2020 investment and already spent half.

"We're seeking new investment in such businesses as logistics and lifestyles," Mr Auttapol said.

The company is also interested in developing high-tech products for the life sciences sector.

PTT sees potential in renewable energy and plans to revise its business structure in this field later this year in order to increase power production capacity to 8,000 megawatts from 500MW.

"The company is conducting a feasibility study of solar power projects domestically and in Taiwan and India," Mr Auttapol said.

Earlier this year, PTT approved a 180.8-billion-baht investment plan through 2025, but it will adjust the budget in the fourth quarter.