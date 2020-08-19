KTC slows loans to risky segments

Entertainment venues along Pattaya's Walking Street remain closed despite the reopening of Pattaya beach. KTC has slowed new personal loan offerings to tourism-related clients. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

SET-listed Krungthai Card Plc (KTC) has tightened personal loan approval for certain risky segments and reduced the approval rate for unsecured loan products.

KTC, a major credit card issuer under Krungthai Bank, has slowed new personal loan offerings to tourism-related professionals.

These include those employed by airlines, hotels and group tour providers, all of which have been heavily affected by the pandemic.

Given the company's tightening approval for new personal loans, its approval rate for unsecured loan products has declined to 20% versus 28% at year-end 2019, said Phichamon Jitpentham, senior vice-president for personal loans.

"The company will decelerate loan offerings to the outbreak-impacted customer segments until these businesses return to a normal situation," Ms Phichamon said.

Nonetheless, KTC has maintained the minimum income for personal loan applicants at 12,000 baht per month.

At the same time, the company will search for new potential customer segments to expand personal loan products, Ms Phichamon said.

For the first half of the year, KTC registered 11.3% year-on-year growth in the outstanding amount of personal loans to 30.24 billion baht.

Non-performing loans in the personal loan segment saw a 8.5% year-on-year rise during the first six months from 0.8% in last year's corresponding period, largely from the implementation of the new Thailand Financial Reporting Standards 9.

KTC is focused on helping customers ease their financial burden amid the pandemic crisis via several debt relief measures.

The company will prolong its debt relief measures to the year-end despite the central bank's second-phase debt relief measures expiring in October.

As of June, there were 5,500 customers of both credit cards and personal loan products who received financial assistance, accounting for loans worth 450 million baht. The amount represents just 1% of the company's total outstanding loans.

The central bank's debt relief measures, especially lowering the ceiling interest rate by 3% for personal loans and by 2% for credit cards, have hit the company's interest income to the tune of 100 million baht per month.

Under the scheme to aid debtors, the ceiling interest rate for credit cards is trimmed from 18% to 16% and the ceiling rate for personal loans is reduced to 25% for commercial banks and 22% for specialised financial institutions and non-bank companies, down from 28%.

The government's easing of lockdown measures has improved the debt-servicing ability of KTC's customers, Ms Phichamon said.

On average, the debt-servicing rate for personal loans is 9-10% of the total credit line of a customer, compared with a minimum payment rate of 3% under the central bank's measures.