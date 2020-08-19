Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BoT needed to preserve limited policy room - minutes
Business

BoT needed to preserve limited policy room - minutes

published : 19 Aug 2020 at 10:22

writer: Reuters

The central bank saw a need to preserve monetary policy room to use at the most appropriate and effective time, when it kept its benchmark rate steady at a record low earlier this month, meeting minutes showed on Wednesday.

On Aug 5, the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to leave the one-day repurchase rate steady at a record low of 0.50% after cutting it three times this year.

"The committee viewed that the record-low policy rate would support the economic recovery," the minutes said.

"Moreover, a further decrease in the policy rate would be less effective in the current context, where it could affect financial intermediation, increase vulnerabilities in the financial system through underpricing of risks, as well as affect savings," they said. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Motorcycle, pickup collide, 2 killed

KHON KAEN: Two Myanmar migrant workers were killed when their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Mancha Khiri district early on Wednesday morning.

11:22
Thailand

Lao man's death prompts investigation

UDON THANI: A Lao man died of an unknown cause on Tuesday while visiting his daughter in Nong Han district, prompting investigations into whether he had Covid-19 and had entered the country illegally.

10:25
Business

BoT needed to preserve limited policy room - minutes

The central bank saw a need to preserve monetary policy room to use at the most appropriate and effective time, when it kept its benchmark rate steady at a record low earlier this month, meeting minutes showed on Wednesday.

10:22