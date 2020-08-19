New economic body pushes more incentives to boost tourism

In this file photo taken on May 19, 2020 a man walks along an empty beach in Hua Hin.(AFP)

The government will introduce more stimulus measures to support tourism, jobs and domestic consumption hit by the coronavirus pandemic, a deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

The government plans to increase the benefits contained in an earlier package to boost domestic tourism, while details of other measures will be decided later, Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a briefing.





The newly-formed Centre for Economic Situation Administration has proposed to increase the subsidies on the We Travel Together scheme.

The 40% hotel subsidy to a maximum of 3,000 baht per night, currently capped at five nights, would be extended to 10 nights.





The air ticket subsidy would be raised from 1,000 to 2,000 baht.





The centre wants private companies to encourage their employees to take advantage of the subsidies for domestic tourism.





The proposals need cabinet approval.





The We Travel Together scheme was launched in July.





Thailand’s economy suffered its biggest contraction since the 1998 Asian financial crisis in the second quarter as the pandemic hit tourism and domestic activity.