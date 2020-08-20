True readies AR/VR content

From left Mr Piroon, Mr Oliver, True co-president Anat Mekpaiboonvatana and Mr Khanungdej. True held a conference on Wednesday on 5G technology in Thailand.

Telecom giant True Corp is gearing up for the roll-out of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) content expected to gain momentum from the 5G network, as well as a 199-baht package for 5G that can be used for free until year-end.

True, the second largest mobile operator by subscribers, said some 30,000 of its customers use 5G-enabled handsets and the number is expected to reach 100,000 soon.

The prices of many 5G-compatible smartphones are expected to be below 10,000 baht by year-end, while the upcoming iPhone series is anticipated to be 5G-compatible.

"To accelerate the digital transformation to intelligent smart devices driven by 5G tech, a complete network covering 5G-enabled devices, content and users are key," said Piroon Paireepairit, head of 5G working group at True.

He was speaking at a news conference on Wednesday on how 5G technology could transform Thailand into a sustainable intelligence country.

Thailand is an early 5G adopter in Asia-Pacific, behind only China and South Korea.

"This is quite a new technology and real 5G use cases need complete networks, devices, content and users," said Mr Piroon.

Over the past six months, True has engaged in 5G use cases for vertical sectors, healthcare, education, retail and industrial factories.

As the number of True users of 5G-enabled handsets is expected to reach 100,000 soon, the firm aims to be the 5G market leader, he said.

True is tapping into the consumer market by building a 5G network that attracts 5G content as well as preparing affordable 5G-enabled devices, Internet of Things (IoT) technology and AR/VR devices.

The company also rolled out new mobile data packages, such as the 199-baht price plan that enables customers to experience 5G speeds for free until year-end.

"Users will be exposed to a new experience with 5G speeds and content," said Mr Piroon.

True is developing original AR/VR content for customers, such as travel, games, 360-degree content and movies. The company wants to support a marketplace for AR/VR content through revenue sharing.

Khanungdej Triratupathum, director for network engineering and quality assurance at True, said the company would gear up for 5G standalone network deployment to offer the technology at full potential. The 5G mode in Thailand is a non-standalone feature, as the 5G network needs to be supported by existing 4G infrastructure.

Oliver Kittipong Veerataecha, chief brand and communication officer of True, said 5G is just starting to take off, with 5G-compatible smartphones priced below 10,000 baht anticipated to be launched before year-end.

The upcoming iPhone series is expected to support 5G to attract high-end customers, he said.

The company also introduced new brand ambassadors to attract customers.