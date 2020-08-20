Section
OIC studies aid options for capital support measures
Business

OIC studies aid options for capital support measures

published : 20 Aug 2020 at 06:39

newspaper section: Business

writer: Darana Chudasri

Mr Suthiphon says the OIC is developing a central platform for insurance businesses.
The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) says it is considering additional assistance measures and close supervision to help businesses during the outbreak crisis, easing regulations and reducing costs for insurers through a digital platform.

"We are studying both short-term and long-term approaches to capital funds and how they can help the business sector without impacting the industry's stability," said Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn, OIC's secretary-general.

As of the end of the first quarter this year, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of life insurance companies was 295%, and the CAR for non-life insurance companies was 304%, above the regulator's minimum requirement at 120%.

Mr Suthiphon said the office is also developing the "OIC Gateway", a central platform for insurance businesses to help reduce costs by allowing insurance buyers to access information about their premium payment dates and provide a place for insurance companies to access data.

This gateway also provides data from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board and other related industry regulators.

In the first half of 2020, the OIC relaxed rules to allow insurance agents to sell products over online channels and for customers to submit documents digitally.

The insurance business was affected by the global economic crisis, the pandemic and the domestic economy's contractions, although to a lesser extent than some other industries, he said.

In the first six months of the year, the life insurance sector reported a contraction while non-life insurance reported growth of 3%, which includes insurance premium revenue, said Mr Suthiphon.

The growth for non-life insurance was only 1% without coronavirus insurance.

GDP for the Thai economy in the second quarter was down by 12.2% year-on-year according to the National Economic and Social Development Council, on the lower end of the market expectation of a 12-17% contraction.

The lower contraction was attributed to the roll-out of government stimulus measures.

