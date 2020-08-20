Section
Domestic car sales down for 14th month
Business

published : 20 Aug 2020 at 11:03

writer: Reuters

Domestic car sales shrank for a 14th straight month in July, dropping 24.8% from a year earlier to 59,335 vehicles as the coronavirus outbreak crushed demand, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

But sales rose 2.28% from June, helped by easing virus restrictions and Bangkok's international motor show, the FTI said.

In June, car sales declined 32.6% from a year earlier.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.

