Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt to sell B50bn of savings bonds
Business

Govt to sell B50bn of savings bonds

published : 20 Aug 2020 at 13:22

writer: Reuters

The government will issue another 50 billion baht (US$1.59 billion) of savings bonds for sale to the public from next week to help finance the budget deficit, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The bonds will be offered in two tranches - 5 billion baht of four-year bonds with a coupon of 1.7% per year and 45 billion of seven-year bonds with a 2.22% coupon.

The proceeds will be for financing the budget deficit, rather than for Covid-19 responses, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's Public Debt Management Office, told reporters.

The offering follows the sale of 50 billion baht of government savings bonds in May to finance steps aimed at mitigating the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak under a 1 trillion baht borrowing plan.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (8)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Shaky ground

A three-storey apartment building subsides suddenly in a cloud of dust, sending alarmed residents fleeing for their safety.

14:44
Thailand

Court upholds life sentence for Lao drug trafficker Xaysana

The Appeal Court has upheld the lower court’s sentence of life imprisonment for Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha for colluding to possess large quantities of methamphetamine pills in 2015 and 2016

14:25
Thailand

Online gun sales network busted

Police have arrested three people for illegally making and selling firearms online, and 45 customers, and seized 120 guns and more than 2,200 cartridges - breaking up a network operating in 39 provinces.

14:00