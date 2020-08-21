Section
BoT: Fiscal policy should play bigger role in helping economy recover
Business

BoT: Fiscal policy should play bigger role in helping economy recover

published : 21 Aug 2020 at 12:15

writer: Reuters

Fiscal policy should play a greater role to helping the economy recover from the impact of the coronavirous pandemic, the governor of the Bank of Thailand said on Friday.

The benchmark interest rate, a major tool in monetary policy, is already at a record low.

The central bank will focus on assisting with debt restructuring, BoT governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters after the launch of a debt restructuring programme for businesses.

Earlier this month, the central bank left its key rate unchanged at 0.50% after three cuts this year so that policy room could be used at the most effective time.

