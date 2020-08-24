World’s first floating Apple store to open in Singapore

Apple Marina Bay Sands, the first Apple store that sits on the water, is opening soon to customers in Singapore. (Apple via TODAY photo)

SINGAPORE: Apple's third store in Singapore is set to open soon, and the tech giant's fanboys are in for a treat - it's floating on water.

The new outlet, located at Marina Bay Sands, will be the first Apple store in the world that sits on water, TODAY reported.

It will be housed in a sphere floating on Marina Bay, taking over the space previously occupied by the nightclub Avalon from 2011 to 2016.

"We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay,” said Apple in a teaser on its website.

"Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions.

"It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new."

Apple opened its first store in Singapore at the Knightsbridge building along Orchard Road in 2017. Its second store, located at Jewel Changi Airport, opened in July last year.

Last week, Apple became the first publicly traded US company to reach US$2 trillion in market value due to robust demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.