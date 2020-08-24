Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
World’s first floating Apple store to open in Singapore
Business

World’s first floating Apple store to open in Singapore

published : 24 Aug 2020 at 17:36

writer: TODAY

Apple Marina Bay Sands, the first Apple store that sits on the water, is opening soon to customers in Singapore. (Apple via TODAY photo)
Apple Marina Bay Sands, the first Apple store that sits on the water, is opening soon to customers in Singapore. (Apple via TODAY photo)

SINGAPORE: Apple's third store in Singapore is set to open soon, and the tech giant's fanboys are in for a treat - it's floating on water.

The new outlet, located at Marina Bay Sands, will be the first Apple store in the world that sits on water, TODAY reported.

It will be housed in a sphere floating on Marina Bay, taking over the space previously occupied by the nightclub Avalon from 2011 to 2016. 

"We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay,” said Apple in a teaser on its website.

"Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions.

"It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new."

Apple opened its first store in Singapore at the Knightsbridge building along Orchard Road in 2017. Its second store, located at Jewel Changi Airport, opened in July last year.

Last week, Apple became the first publicly traded US company to reach US$2 trillion in market value due to robust demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

The Corrections Department is working on plans to turn 72 prisons across the country into tourist attractions, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin revealed on Monday.

18:11
World

Digital attacks raise fears over press freedoms in Indonesia

SYDNEY/JAKARTA: A spate of hacking attacks on Indonesian media that published articles critical of the government's response to the coronavirus has raised concerns over press freedom, the country's leading journalists' association said on Monday.

18:04
Business

World’s first floating Apple store to open in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Apple's third store in Singapore is set to open soon, and the tech giant's fanboys are in for a treat - it's floating on water.

17:36