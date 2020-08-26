Jetts flexes with B2bn expansion drive

Mr Cantwell is upbeat about long-term growth in Thailand. Pitsinee Jitpleecheep

While purchasing power remains fragile during the coronavirus crisis, Fitness and Lifestyle Group Thailand Co, the operator of Jetts fitness clubs, remains committed to expansion and vows to spend 2 billion baht during 2020-24.

According to Dane Patrick Cantwell, the company's country manager, the parent firm in Australia has given the green light for the Thai operation to ramp up business expansion and introduce a new fitness brand, Barry's Bootcamp, over the next few years.

The company is scheduled to open 69 more Jetts branches nationwide from now until 2024, with an investment of over 2 billion baht.

With the expansion, total Jetts branches will reach 100 by 2024, up from 22 last year.

According to Mr Cantwell, nine new Jetts clubs have opened as of Aug 21 this year, including Jetts Black, an upmarket fitness centre that officially launched last Friday at The Parq complex on Rama IV Road.

Decorated in a black scheme with modern interior design, Jetts Black at The Parq offers 1,600 square metres of exercise space, a studio, a playground and a cafe.

The second Jetts Black in 685 sq m of space will open at Gaysorn Village next month.

"Covid-19 doesn't prevent Jetts from expanding in Thailand," said Mike Lamb, Asia CEO of Jetts. "The opening of Jetts Black demonstrates our commitment and how we place importance on the Thai market."

According to Mr Lamb, after two active years in the Thai market, the company has found there's a group of fitness enthusiasts who want to take their fitness to the next level or look for more purpose-driven workouts.

Therefore the company sees room for opportunity with Jetts Black, he said.

"Only 5% of Thai citizens are doing a gym workout, so we are extremely optimistic about long-term growth in Thailand," Mr Cantwell said.

Thailand's fitness industry is estimated to be worth 8.4 billion baht a year with average growth of 10-12% a year.

There are a handful of leading fitness brands established in Thailand, including Jetts, Fitness First, Virgin Active and Fitness24Seven.

Mr Cantwell acknowledged that the company had felt the pinch from lockdown measures for more than two months. But once restrictions were eased, business gradually improved and was almost 100% recovered by the end of June.

"Because of Covid-19, people are more aware of their health," he said. He described the price point as affordable at 1,600 baht a month for Jetts 24 Hour Fitness and 1,900 baht for Jetts Black.

Of the company's current 31 Jetts locations, 30 branches are under Jetts 24 Hour Fitness and one under Jetts Black.

Fitness and Lifestyle Group also operates four branches of the Hypoxi brand in Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai and the Asok area of Bangkok.