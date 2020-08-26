KBank rejigs management team

KBank chief executive officer Kattiya Indaravijaya. Pornprom Satrabhaya

Kasikornbank (KBank) is adjusting its management team in preparation for post-pandemic conditions and to fill the void left by former co-president Predee Daochai.

Mr Predee, who was also chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association, left the posts in late July to become finance minister, replacing Uttama Savanayana.

Mr Predee played a key role in overseeing KBank's risk management operations.

The country's largest commercial lender by assets is reconfiguring its management team and offering more job functions to new-generation executives, in line with the changing economic landscape during the post-coronavirus era, said chief executive Kattiya Indaravijaya.

For the post-Covid period, the bank will need more than one executive to manage several risk areas.

Besides the banking business focused mainly on market risk and credit risk as a traditional practice, other key risks areas, such as cybersecurity, will have to be covered under the new norms.

"The new [management] team will be tasked with business operations in the post-Covid period, and the bank has been moving forward to implement new norms for our business operations," Ms Kattiya said.

Regional banking business and digital banking remain the bank's new S-curve growth strategy.

These business areas will generate new income sources amid lower revenue from traditional and domestic-based banking businesses, Ms Kattiya said.

KBank and its subsidiaries announced a net profit for the first half of 9.6 billion baht, down 52.2% year-on-year. Higher loan-loss provisions and financial aid measures for the outbreak weakened the bank's operating results.

The bank will also pay more attention to innovative service development in order to improve business potential, lower operating costs and strengthen competitiveness in preparation for changes occurring in the post-Covid era, Ms Kattiya said.

KBank's digital banking services via the Line app, called Line BK, are scheduled to launch this quarter, delayed from mid-year because of the pandemic's impact.

The bank also needs to completely prepare both the front and back offices because Line BK will be set up as a new banking entity, Ms Kattiya said.

For the initial stage, Line BK services will include digital deposits, digital loans and digital debit cards offered by Kasikorn-Line, a joint venture of KBank and Line Corporation.

The bank has also developed financial services under a partnership with Grab Thailand, focusing mainly on digital payment.

KBank uses Grab Thailand's data analytics to offer digital loans to Grab drivers.

In 2018, Beacon Venture Capital, an arm of KBank, bought 0.45% of Singapore-based Grab Holdings for US$50 million in order to expand its customer base.